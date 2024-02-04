BNB Market Capitalization Tops $45.70 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $305.59 or 0.00714368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.70 billion and approximately $770.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,424 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

