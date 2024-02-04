BNB Market Capitalization Tops $45.70 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $305.59 or 0.00714368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.70 billion and approximately $770.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,546,424 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,546,500.88764486. The last known price of BNB is 299.84261398 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2050 active market(s) with $598,756,238.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
