Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

