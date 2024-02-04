Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. 3,034,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

