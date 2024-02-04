Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in NIKE by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 37,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. 8,966,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

