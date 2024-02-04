Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $174.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.