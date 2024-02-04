Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,740. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.