Northeast Investment Management Has $19.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.