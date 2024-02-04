Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

