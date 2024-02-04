Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.