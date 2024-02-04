Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.63. 4,610,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.