Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,119 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $99.37. 2,343,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

