Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.