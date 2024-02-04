Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

