Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. 4,999,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

