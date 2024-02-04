NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 7,004 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.