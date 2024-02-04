Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

