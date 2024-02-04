Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average is $414.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

