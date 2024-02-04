Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $201,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 281,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.