Elastos Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.13 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and approximately $405,811.25 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00007597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,426,883 coins and its circulating supply is 21,865,929 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

