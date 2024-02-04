Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $286.04 million and $3.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00083196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,454,741 coins and its circulating supply is 826,745,529 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

