Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

