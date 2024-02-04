Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.40 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $238.23 million and $12.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.62 or 0.99977110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00174504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02384347 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $13,425,347.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.