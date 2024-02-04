Spinnaker Trust Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $429.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

