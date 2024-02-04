Argent Trust Co Sells 2,676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,683,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,606,280. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

