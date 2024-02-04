Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,045,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 242,076 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 595,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

F opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

