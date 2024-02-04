Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 1,918,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,024. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.