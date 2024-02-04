Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $145.49. 3,776,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

