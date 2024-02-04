Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Adobe by 882.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 142.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 69.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $634.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.02 and its 200-day moving average is $563.95. The company has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.