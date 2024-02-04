Dejitaru Tsuka Tops 24 Hour Volume of $484,187.75 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $484,187.75 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dejitaru Tsuka
Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars.
