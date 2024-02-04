Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,359. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.02 and its 200-day moving average is $489.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

