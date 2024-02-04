Northeast Investment Management Buys 2,469 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 25,234,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

