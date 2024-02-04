Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

