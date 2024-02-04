Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.