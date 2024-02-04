Northeast Investment Management Sells 861 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $788.00. 509,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,721. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $783.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

