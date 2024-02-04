Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $372.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.35. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

