Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

META traded up $80.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.09.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

