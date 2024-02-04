Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Boosted by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 3.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

