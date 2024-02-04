Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 163,852 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 5.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,967,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.