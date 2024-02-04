Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.