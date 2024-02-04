Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1,277.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 220.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.1 %

DECK stock traded up $109.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $882.06. 1,120,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

