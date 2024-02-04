Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $50.18 on Friday. 20,533,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

