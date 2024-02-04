Heritage Trust Co Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

