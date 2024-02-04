NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,357 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.