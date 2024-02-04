Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.29 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion and $4.29 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,304.93 or 0.05372577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00083234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00030180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,569 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

