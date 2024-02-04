Head to Head Survey: Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceconomy and Performance Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group $57.25 billion 0.20 $397.20 million $2.70 27.58

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceconomy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ceconomy and Performance Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Performance Food Group has a consensus target price of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group 0.73% 16.86% 4.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Performance Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Ceconomy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

