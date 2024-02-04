Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $250.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $250.95 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016500 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,929.74 or 1.00065419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00173359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0251205 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,734,346.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.