dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.16 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $2,224.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,580,509 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9924457 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,808.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

