Quantum Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

