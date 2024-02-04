Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.54 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,556 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.68% of Mastercard worth $2,536,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $460.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The company has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.82.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

