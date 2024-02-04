Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

